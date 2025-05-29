Musa eligible to contest Fiji FA VP election

Aiyaz Musa [Source: Islands Business]

Prominent businessman Aiyaz Musa has been declared eligible to contest for the position of Vice President West in the elections of the Fiji Football Association tomorrow, pending a decision on his Appeal.

Musa, who is the former Fiji FA vice president, had resigned from his post in August 2023 after his conviction.

Musa, through his lawyers, had taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland after the FFA Governance Committee denied his application to contest for the position of vice-president.

The grounds for the denial decision are the charges brought in 2019 against Musa in relation to the import of pseudoephedrine in New Zealand.

On 30th April, Musa filed an appeal with CAS.

Earlier this week, he filed a Request for Provisional Measures, prior to the filing of a Statement of Appeal, seeking an order allowing him to participate in the Election.

The President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport granted the Request for a Stay and Provisional Measures filed by Aiyaz Musa.

The decision of the Governance Committee of the Fiji Football Association dated 27 May 2025 is stayed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport also ruled that if elected, the effective assumption of office of Musa is stayed until a final decision in the present arbitration.

The costs of the present order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration.

Fiji FA had released the names of the candidates yesterday, however, it did not include Musa.

Musa was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment following his involvement in three separate drug importation cases into New Zealand in 2017.





