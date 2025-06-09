Murder trial begins for Madigibuli

[File Photo]

Apisai Madigibuli chose to remain silent when he was questioned by Police officers during his caution interview about the allegations of murder of his partner Kitiana Baravilala in April of 2024.

The 27-year-old’s trial began this morning in the Suva High Court before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

Sadaf Shameem is representing the state while Madigibuli chose to represent himself in this matter.

He is charged with one count of murder as it is alleged that he stabbed his 25-year-old wife Kitiana Baravilala, who is believed to have been six months pregnant at the time of the incident.

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The first state witness a Criminal Investigation Department officer took the stand this morning.

Madigibuli’s caution interview was played in court where it showed when the officers asked him about a series of questions leading up to the murder of Baravilala.

The officers also asked Madigibuli about his relationship with his wife, which he stated in the caution interview was not so good after he was released from a 10 month prison term.

He told police that he was not happy and did not approve of his wife working in Suva.

It was also heard in court that after being released from prison in December of 2023 he returned to Savusavu and his wife had already started working at a foot massage parlour in Suva.

He had come to Nadi two months later with his youngest daughter to stay with his brother and then he came to Suva to meet with Baravilala.

His wife was not happy to see him and told him to go back to Savusavu and it when Madigibuli returned his wife told him she was pregnant.

Madigibuli told the officers in his caution interview that he thought that his wife was teasing him about that pregnancy.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court this week.