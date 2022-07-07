Murder suspect on trial

[File Photo]

A doctor who conducted a post-mortem examination on a woman who was murdered has informed the court that the deceased was allegedly punched repeatedly.

Doctor Praneel Kumar, a forensic pathologist at the Fiji Police Force, said the deceased, Fai Yen Chan’s, body and mouth were covered with bruises and blood trauma.

He stated this today in court when he took the witness stand in the case against Arvind Chand Rai.

Rai is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo. He is charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

He is alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami on July 22nd, 2020.

Fai Yen Chan was found unconscious by firefighters who were responding to a report of a fire at the victim’s home.

Doctor Kumar said it was obvious that the woman had sustained those injuries through force.

He adds that the deceased must have been left unconscious for a while because the blood clots were visible.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.