Murder accused pleads not guilty to charges

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly murdered five crew members while on board the FV Tiro last year pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar.

Kapawale is charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged the incident took place on 18th May in 2021 along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between the crew members.

The State counsel informed the court that the information and disclosures for the case have been served to the defence counsel.

The prosecution will base its case on the evidence given by eye witnesses and also use an interview conducted by a local investigative journalist.

The prosecution also told the court that the accused had made full admissions in the interview and the audio recording was also given to the police.

The State will be relying on that audio interview and also on the video caution interview that was conducted by the police.

The bail application was objected by the prosecution and the hearing on the bail application will take place next month.

Kapawale has been further remanded in custody by the Suva High Court and will reappear on July 1st.