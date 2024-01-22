Murder accused pleads guilty

The Suva High Court was informed this morning that accused murderer Samuel Naicker has decided to plead guilty to the charge against him.

The Rakiraki man is alleged to have murdered a student in Makoi, Nasinu, in May 2022.

It’s alleged that he slept at the student’s place, murdered and stole from the student.

The court was informed this morning that Naicker was not in good condition and had to be admitted to the hospital.

The defence lawyer also informed the court that her client had decided to change pleas.

A sentence hearing date has been set for this Friday.