Municipalities working on its 2020 budget

Municipalities are working on their 2020 budget proposition.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says this is to allow the towns and city councils to better assess situations that need to be addressed.

The first thing they’re doing is trying to put the finances in order, in other words they’re preparing for next year’s budget which is based on actual cost of 2019 and they’re projecting what 2020 would be, that’s the main thing they are doing at the moment.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says this includes garbage collection and effective ways for ratepayers to pay their dues on time.

She adds the councils are gathering data on waste collection in certain town boundaries.