News

Municipalities undertaking staff review

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 6:18 am

The number of people acquired to work for any municipal council is being reviewed by special administrators.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the number of staff must meet the demand for work.

She says most special administrators have settled in well and are already undertaking reviews.

“So we want to restructure the organization truly based on their functions, what are they doing and based on the work they do we will look at the staff need, how many staff are need for that particular division, qualification required.”

The Minister also says most municipal councils want to restructure their organization so that it’s more relevant to the current day and era.

She adds some functions are not suitable for the current environment they are operating in.

