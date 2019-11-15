Municipalities look at easing fees and fines

Municipalities are looking at ways to lessen the burden of fees and fines on ratepayers during this difficult time.

Chair of Special Administrators, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the pandemic has put them in a difficult position as the struggles of ratepayers during COVID-19 needs to be realized.

Tikoduadua says there have been discussions on this but a solution is still yet to be reached.

“Penalty is something that we have been looking at and we are reviewing that and also the fees and charges that are currently being imposed.”

When FBC News asked about some of the fees and fines, Tikoduadua stated he will comment once decisions are made.