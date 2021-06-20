Home

Municipalities facing financial constraints

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 26, 2021 7:10 am

Staff at the Nasinu and Nausori municipalities have been put on reduced working hours for a month due to financial constraints.

Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari says the current health crisis has resulted in a drastic decline in their cash inflow.

 

“We shared the financial with all the staff. We had a discussion with them and we also consulted the union and that’s how we arrived at the decision of reducing the hours. We haven’t thought of either extending at this point but we are having discussions with staff to see how we can overcome this challenge and see ways we can improve our revenue.”

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the financial status of both councils is worrying.

“There is financial constraints faced by Nasinu and Nausori Town Council and both municipal councils discussed with the union and they’ve come to an agreement that the staff would be working on reduced hours for a month and most staff at both the councils are working four days a week.”

Despite this challenge, the Town Councils are still providing normal services in their respective municipalities.

 

