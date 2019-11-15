Municipal market stall fees to be reviewed

The stall fees at the municipal markets are set to be reviewed by the Local Government Ministry.

Minister Premila Kumar says many vendors have taken up more than one stall and are using the second as storage space.

She says this is a breach as the stalls are meant for selling produce.

Kumar highlighted the fee paid by the vendors for the stalls only allows them to sell their produce.

“If they are going to use it as storage then obviously we have to look at the rates, you know the stall fee, and how do we change that, so again once we develop the regulation, I think we will be able to address some of these issues.”

Kumar also stressed that municipalities have received several applications from people who are interested in keeping stalls.