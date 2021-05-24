Municipal Councils urged to shape up

The Ministry of Local Government is in consultation with all Municipal Councils regarding policy reforms and initiatives for the new fiscal year.

All Councils financial year will now be aligned with the government’s fiscal year beginning 1st August 2021 and ending 31st July 2022.

Ratepayers have been reminded that Municipal Councils are in the middle of issuing rates notice for the new financial year.

Most have taken the initiative of providing incentives in the form of discounts to encourage payments early.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this measure provides some relief to ratepayers.

As of 1st August, Municipal Market Vendors have been provided stall fee waivers worth $2.6 million while $2.5 million will pay base fees for taxis, minibusses, carriers, and buses for one year.

Kumar says all Councils have been urged to implement appropriate strategies to strengthen their financial positions and focus on collecting overdue market and PSV base fees.

She also wants a push towards collecting rates arrears, which remains the major revenue stream of all Councils.

The minister adds there are Municipal Councils that are not financially healthy and are struggling to provide basic services.

These Councils must develop plans to strengthen their operations by prioritizing fixed expenses and become financially independent.