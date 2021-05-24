Home

News

Municipal Councils under spotlight for delaying financial reports

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 5:35 am

The lack of qualified financial personnel in some municipal councils has hindered their ability to prepare and submit financial reports to the Auditor General’s Office.

This has been highlighted by some municipal councils while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts since last week.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj highlighted that due to the delay, they are still dealing with accounts dating back to 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are actually talking on behalf of the public accounts committee and currently for example if we look at the Nasinu Town council we are dealing with 2010 to 2014 and when we ask questions to the current CEOs who were not part of those financial statements which were prepared for those years. We are actually failing to scrutinize what we should be scrutinizing”

Nadi Town Council Acting Chief Executive, Muni Reddy says due to the backlog, they had to hire accounting firms to prepare their financial accounts.

He adds lack of qualified finance personnel also affected their ability to prepare and submit reports in a timely manner.

Local Government Director Bindula Devi says they will look into the issue of recruiting qualified finance people.

“We realized that it was very important to have a CPA standard staff who can assist the council to prepare the accounts and make sure that this is not repeated.”

The Nadi Town Council has also indicated that they will be engaging internal auditors to update their accounts and resolve the discrepancies highlighted in the Auditor General’s report.

