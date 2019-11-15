Municipal councils told to work together

Thirteen municipal councils have been told to effectively rethink how they can operate and provide better services.

The third special administrator’s forum convened in Suva today.

It gave the Town Council chairs and special administrators an opportunity to take stock of what they have achieved and what more can be done.

Article continues after advertisement

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says municipal councils can no longer afford to work in isolation or individually.

“We must Re-think and change the business as usual attitude – To deal with community expectations, it requires continuous self-reflection and evaluation. Focus on smarter investment in service delivery through shared services.”

The Local Government Minister says infrastructure should be a major focus of Municipal Councils even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Improved local infrastructure such as public parks and sporting grounds; municipal markets, car parks, and sporting venues improve local amenities and increases social and economic opportunities within our municipalities. It contributes to the local fabric and builds community well-being.”

Kumar adds there is also a need to invest in digitization to improve efficiency and to be better connected with rate-payers, households and the business community.

The forum ends tomorrow.