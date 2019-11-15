Municipal Councils to install CCTV cameras

Municipal councils will be installing CCTV cameras in the markets to help reduce crime-related activities including substance and drug abuse.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says markets are crowded and security is always an issue for the councils.

Kumar says discussions are underway and municipal councils are investing in CCTV cameras.

“Every Municipal Council around the country is looking at how they can install CCTV cameras. It’s not just installing but where should the screen be. Should it be with the police to see the CCTV information on a regular basis so that they know what is happening in the market or should it be with the municipal councils.”

She adds the Labasa Town council is facing other challenges as well such as petty crimes.