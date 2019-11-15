Municipal Councils to increase their enforcement: Ziar

The Director Country planning says there is an issue of sub-standard buildings in the country.

Mohammed Ziar says that in some instances people start building before the approval from the department.

Ziar adds this is a serious problem.

“We cannot actually monitor them in the first instance. Usually, the enforcement role goes to the municipal councils to ensure that everything is in compliance. In some cases, we have received cases of regularization we say when buildings are built and plans are approved afterwards.”

The Department has asked municipal councils to increase their enforcement and make a regular visit to the development sites.