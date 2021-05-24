The Local Government Minister says they want the various municipal councils to become self-sufficient and carry out projects on their own.

Minister Premila Kumar says the government cannot fund most of the projects.

She says in the last ten years, a substantial amount of money has been given by the government for various projects to be undertaken around the country.

Kumar highlighted this while revealing that the Lautoka City Council will be funding and constructing a coffee shop at the Botanical Garden.

Kumar says the coffee shop will provide food and beverages and will also be used for functions that will be held in the Botanical Garden Arena.

“The coffee shop is another self-funded project for the council and it is intended to be completed by July this year. So from the Ministry of Local Government’s perspective, we want more municipal councils coming on board and doing projects and becoming self-sufficient.”

Kumar says the municipal council’s valuation has been completed and they have been finding out about their borrowing capability so they are able to complete projects on their own and earn revenue.