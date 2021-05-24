Home

Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 3:38 pm

The New Zealand High Commission has provided 3,000 masks, 1,224 bottles of sanitizers and nine workplace cleaning kits to the Municipal Councils.

The Chinese Embassy has also further donated 7,800 masks and 10 thermo guns.

These protective equipment will allow all the Municipal Councils, whether in a containment or non-containment area, to enforce compliance with COVID safe protocols and practices

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the respective Municipal Councils, and market vendors, need to be well equipped so they can protect themselves and ratepayers.

These donations will be distributed to the Municipal Councils around the country.

Kumar also acknowledged the timely contribution by the New Zealand High Commission and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

She says the Municipal Councils are working tirelessly to curb the spread of the virus and believes these essential supplies will help the Councils with their COVID safe operations.

