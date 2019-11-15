Home

News

Municipal Councils ready to assist ratepayers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 26, 2020 4:55 pm

The municipal councils are ready to assist ratepayers who are facing difficulty paying their dues during this time of crisis.

Special Administrators chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says millions of dollars remain unpaid and the current climate is making the collection more challenging.

Tikoduadua is encouraging Fijians to visit their municipal council offices to make arrangements for their payments.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can work out the repayment program that you do not need to come in and pay in one large sum but we can stag the payment so that it can be financially viable to the ratepayers.”

The thirteen municipal councils are owed an estimated thirty-three million dollars in rate arrears.

