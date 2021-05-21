Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF Commander confirms positive case at QEB|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|
Full Coverage

News

Municipal council’s policies under review

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:07 pm
Viliame Gavoka [left] and Premila Kumar

The Ministry of Local Government is reviewing its municipal council policies to improve its financial operations and human resource system.

This was revealed by Minister Premila Kumar after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka questioned the large turnover of Chief Executive Officers and the municipal council elections.

He adds the municipal councils should control their own affairs and should efficiently run towns and cities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Who is in charge of the Govind Park in Ba, that stadium is a modern stadium, but the grass is up to the waist. It’s not being maintained.”

The Local Government Minister says the CEO recruitment is now based on a certain skill set.

Kumar says the municipal councils have been directed to look at their organizational structure as most of it is outdated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.