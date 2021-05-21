Municipal council’s policies under review

The Ministry of Local Government is reviewing its municipal council policies to improve its financial operations and human resource system.

This was revealed by Minister Premila Kumar after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka questioned the large turnover of Chief Executive Officers and the municipal council elections.

He adds the municipal councils should control their own affairs and should efficiently run towns and cities.

“Who is in charge of the Govind Park in Ba, that stadium is a modern stadium, but the grass is up to the waist. It’s not being maintained.”

The Local Government Minister says the CEO recruitment is now based on a certain skill set.

Kumar says the municipal councils have been directed to look at their organizational structure as most of it is outdated.