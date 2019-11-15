Municipal Councils owed $54m

The thirteen municipal councils around the country are owed $54 million and this is affecting their service delivery.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says ratepayers continue to complain about the services rendered by the thirteen municipal councils and are not paying their dues on time.

Kumar says this includes arrears from previous years which is a concern as this affects their service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

She says 34 million dollars have to be collected this year, however, only 21 million dollars has been recovered so far.

“So there is an arrear of about 13 million dollars for the year 2020 alone. We have seen roughly about 5 or 6 municipal councils their rate collection is extremely poor where they have collected just about 35 percent or 23 percent.”

The Minister says the council is also losing out on revenue due to the restrictions put in place in light of COVID-19 as halls and sporting grounds are not given out on hire.

Kumar says the council’s revenue is also lost because of the waiver of market stall fees.

“We have done a calculation it roughly comes around $280,000 a month we are losing out in terms of revenue. It’s very important for us to recover every cent so that we can provide the services.”

She adds they are running most of the markets at a loss and there is a need for rate collection to improve.