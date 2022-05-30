Municipal councils need robust revenue streams

Four municipal councils around the country are struggling to generate revenue says Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

She says municipal councils are essentially a business that earns, spends, and invests to provide services and they need viable revenue streams.

”Like any business, the council depends on a robust and sustainable revenue stream and without a robust and sustainable revenue stream it becomes extremely difficult to provide that service.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says a lot of work needs to be done for town councils that are struggling.

”Unfortunately for Levuka Town Council, we have a lot of work to do to make it more sustainable. It’s not just Levuka Town Council, it’s also Rakiraki, Tavua including Sigatoka. These are small-town councils that are struggling in terms of revenue generation.”

To overcome financial constraints, the Levuka Town Council today received heavy machinery from the Japanese Government including an excavator and a tip truck to improve its services.