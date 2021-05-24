Home

Municipal council executives warned

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 11:28 am
Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro and Local Government Director, Bindula Devi.

Municipal Council Special Administrators and Chief Executive Officers will face disciplinary action if they fail to perform their duties.

Local Government Director, Bindula Devi gave the assurance to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts this morning.

A number of issues and discrepancies have been highlighted by the Committee while going through the Municipal Council’s Auditor General’s report.

Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro questioned the Local Government Director on the possible action that can be taken against the executives who do not meet the way forward target set by the Ministry.

“What action will you be taking for the non-the achievement of their certain targets and their goals?”

Devi in response assures that appropriate action will be taken.

“So the CEOs are accountable to SA team through the SA Chair so if the CEOs are not performing than of course SA’s are tasked to take disciplinary action, issue memos, issue warnings and if the SA’s are not performing they are responsible to the Minister for Local Government. “

Devi says the executives of the municipal councils are allocated Key Performance Indicators and if they are not able to perform, actions will be taken when appropriate.

Radrodro says the Public Accounts Committee are currently scrutinizing financial reports from 2014 even though Chief Executives and Special Administrators were already serving in their positions.

He questioned whether any action was taken against those executives who failed in their duties.

Devi says no particular action was taken against the previous CEOs, however, due to certain corruption issues, the matter was reported to FICAC.

 

 

