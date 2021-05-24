Mum wins 55” TV through FBC TV competition

It was a timely birthday gift for a Lautoka mother when she won a 55 inch Toshiba Android TV after taking part in FBC TV’s 10th Birthday giveaway.

Miriama Leweyavu says her daughter was closely following the competition, noting down a letter every day that appeared randomly on FBC TV which would eventually form a word.

Leweyavu says as soon as they got the word which was “Tourism”, they texted it to the number that was provided.

The mother of two says initially when she received the call that she had won, she thought it was a prank call.

“Like I couldn’t believe it when you guy called me and said you have to bring one carrier and I thought man this must be a big one (TV) and when I saw it I just wanted the thank FBC TV. This is my birthday gift.”

Leweyavu says her family is an ardent FBC TV follower and winning a competition like this is memorable.