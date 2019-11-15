Home

News

Mum shattered over daughter’s death

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 2:22 pm
Distraught Mum Rohini Lal (closest to camera) being taken by Police to Labasa Police Station as investigation into her daughter's death continues.

A mother is shattered and still trying to come to terms with the death of her 13-year-old daughter who was allegedly attacked outside their home on Wednesday night.

Rohini Lal was still at work when she received a call from her landlord that something has happened to her daughter, Jia Janvi who was alone at home.

Rushing home, Lal could not believe she would find her daughter dead and she is still processing it.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News approached the single mum at her home for an on-camera interview today, but she was too distraught to speak.

Janvi was a Year 9 student at Labasa College.

The initial investigation by police state that Janvi was hanging clothes outside when the landlord heard her screaming.

She was later found by the landlord lying unconscious at the door of their flat with stab wounds on her body.

Police continue their investigation.

