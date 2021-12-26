Multiple charges of rape on 50-year-old uncle

A 50-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of rape for allegedly committing the offense on his 14-year-old niece.

He committed the offence over the last five years.

The man is among the 25 people who have been charged with a total of 80 counts of serious sexual offenses

In another incident, a 43-year-old man is charged with nine counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old daughter.

The accused allegedly started raping his daughter when she was 10 years old. The accused is also charged with criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening to kill his daughter.

The offenses include 60 rape cases, criminal trespass with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, defilement, and sexual assault.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 24 victims of whom 20 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 23 female victims and one male victim.

These matters were filed in the High Court across the country last months and of the 25 accused persons, five were juveniles.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old cousin. The accused was also charged with one count of criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening to kill the victim.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl from their village.

There were 15 incidents where the victim and the accused were related to one another.

A 56-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old daughter while in another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old daughter.

There was one incident where a 50-year-old man was charged with 16 counts of rape of his 14- year-old niece from 2016. In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with eight counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 11-year-old niece.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

A 41-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 11-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with the indecent assault and sexual assault of his 30-year-old stepsister.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 16- year-old niece while in another incident, a 31-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15- year-old niece.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 5-year-old niece. The accused was also charged with criminal intimidation.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 44-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal intimidation for allegedly strangling his wife and threatening to kill her.

There was one incident where a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 38-year-old wife, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

A 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The accused was also charged with criminal trespass with the intent to commit rape.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl while in another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl from his village.

A 43-year-old man was charged with two counts of defilement of a 15-year-old boy.

There were two separate incidents where a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old, however, both these matters were discontinued due to a false complaint and insufficient evidence.