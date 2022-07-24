Multimillion-dollar road works on Gau Island

[Photo: Supplied]

People of Gau Island will soon travel around by vehicle.

This as works on the Gau connect road continues.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate together with the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu visited the first stage of upgrading works from Vadravadra to Yadua village.

The two Ministers were briefed by the Fiji Roads Authority team on the works carried out and planned works ahead.

This is part of the $4.5 million package which also includes the reopening and upgrading of the 16km access road from Yadua to Qarani and the access road from Sawaieke Village to Somosomo Village.

This will mean that with the completion of these works, vehicles can go around the island of Gau and the people of Somosomo can travel to the village by vehicle.

This is a commitment by the government to ensure that every Fijian has access to a reliable road network.