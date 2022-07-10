Multilateralism is key to overcome global challenges

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says as a region, the Pacific is committed to strong multilateral and regional action.

Bainimarama says the new 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent sets out a long-term vision to drive our political and development aspirations and long-term approaches to critical challenges.

He adds the region is committed to working closely with the Forum for solutions that benefit all.

The Prime Minister says looking at the challenges that lie before us, we become painfully aware of what is left behind us.

Bainimarama called on the Group of 20 (G20) nations to take charge and implement solutions in order to overcome challenges encountered in the world.

While delivering his statement at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Prime Minister says the Group must take lead, as it is the indispensable factor for overcoming the challenges facing the world.

Discussions at the 17th session of the G20 Summit focused on three main pillars, including Global Health Architecture, Sustainable Energy Transition, and Digital Transformation.