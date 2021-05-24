Multilateralism brings a new sense of commitment

Fiji being a small island developing state continues to put its best foot forward in both the climate mitigation and adaptation space at COP26.

Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the presence of bigger countries like the United States at COP26 forms a new era in multilateralism.

“The multilateralism I think has reignited a new sense of commitment to the UNFCCC process. As we are hearing now on the daily basis the amount of pledges being made for funding made is increasing.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says while the increasing pledge being made is a positive sign towards mitigation and adaptation, the question remains with the accessing of funds.

“Small island developing states like Fiji are more into the adaptation in the sense that we require more funding for adaptation. We of course are able to have higher moral authority of higher ground by also committing to mitigation.”

The Minister who is pushing for climate finance at the global climate summit for the betterment of climate-vulnerable countries says funding needs to be complemented by action from bigger nations.