Multilateral workshop to equip women senior officers

Senior Officers from the Department of Women are attending the Multilateral Workshop this week.

This is to improve their knowledge and techniques on negotiating skills at the 64th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and other bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa while officially opening the two day Multilateral Negotiation Workshop yesterday noted that this is a great opportunity to raise their voices on the issues and successes faced by Fijian women and at the same time learn from other nations with the mutual goal of achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women

The CSW composes of member states and inter-governmental bodies that advocate for gender quality and the empowerment of women and girls.

Minister Vuniwaqa added that the workshop is intended to equip the officers with knowledge and techniques for multilateral negotiation, protocols and negotiation etiquette, agreed language and research, consensus, coalition building and drafting outcomes documents.

The forum concludes on Tuesday 17th February 2020.