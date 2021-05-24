Home

News

Multi-sectoral forum to address low voter turnout

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 4:30 pm

The Fijian Elections Office will be carrying out a multi-stakeholder forum designed to brainstorm and develop strategies to enhance voter participation in the General Election this year.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this critical forum will bring together 50 representatives from different stakeholders to exchange views and ideas.

Saneem adds that the ‘Know Your Election Campaign’ has been a success and they’re working to ensure that every voting-eligible Fijian is given the opportunity participate during the General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

“The 2018 General Election has seen a drop in turnout from 84% in 2014 down to 72% in 2018. This drop-in turnout is a reason for concern and as such during this nationwide campaign, it is ideal to look at best practices and options to create greater participation in the election.”

The forum is scheduled for March 30th.

