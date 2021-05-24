Home

News

Multi-Million dollar Ba Hospital now open

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 9, 2022 7:50 am

The brand-new Ba Hospital has opened its doors today through the Public-Private Partnership with Aspen Medical.

Ba Mission Hospital has been relocated to the multimillion-dollar facility at Clopcott Street and will begin operations from 8am.

Aspen Medical‘s rollout of its medical services from Ba Hospital is the initial part of a phase to improve the scope and quality of the medical services at the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

Aspen Medical Fiji CEO, Annette Owttrim says this is an exciting time as Aspen Medical begins its transition into both hospitals.

Owttrim says the entire team at Aspen Medical has been working hard to ensure a smooth transition and that they have waited two years to see this day following the COVID-19 related delays.

All services that were available at the old Ba Mission Hospital will also be provided at the new hospital.

 

