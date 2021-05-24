Home

Multi-hazard warning system suitable for Fiji

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
May 4, 2022 3:40 pm
Dr. Fernando Mendez of the University of Cantabria in Spain

Early warning systems for tsunamis and floods are critical to saving lives and properties.

Dr. Fernando Mendez of the University of Cantabria in Spain says the multi-hazard warning system that is used in Tonga and Samoa could help countries like Fiji prepare for future disasters.

“To be ready for evacuation plans, evaluating the impacts and damages associated to tropical cyclones, flooding cyclones, wind damage from cyclones, rainfall air bands and associated flooding.”

Article continues after advertisement

The multi-hazard warning system can predict different hazards based on a series of models for recurring and devastating flooding and wind damage.

Today’s seminar brought together Pacific regional partners to discuss how to support Fiji in its early warning system capacity.

