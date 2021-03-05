Home

Muaniweni College to feature 30 athletes in Triple N

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2021 4:20 pm

Muaniweni College prefers the underdog tag heading into the Triple ‘N’ Zone next week Thursday.

The Naitasiri-based school is hoping to field more than 30 athletes, which is the largest number they’ve ever taken to the zone.

The school concluded its inter-house competition at the ANZ Stadium last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at the performance of individual athletes, School Principal Sanjaeesh Nand says they are aiming to dominate in the long-distance event.

“In terms of Sila and others we are a minority but we are not losing hope as I have said we are trying to give our students exposure, since this is the first time Muaniweni has come out to participate in the athletics competition.”

There will be more than 19 schools competing at the Triple ‘N’ starting on Thursday and ending on Friday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

