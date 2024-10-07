MSME applauded for contribution to economy

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector has significantly contributed to the establishment of employment which has boosted the economy.

According to recent data on the economy, MSME employs 60 percent of the workforce and accounts for 18 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in Fiji.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the government has included micro-enterprises in its mandate as it strives to expand the economy.

“This, in addition, aims to enhance support for micro, small and medium enterprises, acknowledging their critical role in the creation of employment and economic development.”

Ratu Wiliame says the government is working closely with its counterparts to establish a strategic plan that will help develop the MSME Act and Access to Capital Bill.

The MSME sector comprises 82 percent of registered businesses, with over 30,000 enterprises in both rural and urban areas that stand as the backbone of the economy in Fiji.