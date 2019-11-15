MSG discussions conclude with Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting

The Melanesian Spearhead Group meeting is now into its final day with member countries deliberating on the work programme and budget for the year 2020.

Director-General of the MSG, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli highlighted that today is the MSG Group Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting which is the group that agrees on each of their work programmes.

Yauvoli adds that there are a number of important programs being discussed and one of the extending issues over the years has been the Melanesian Free Trade Agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this is an agreement that needs to be implemented by all member countries and they are now working with the final two member countries left to sign the agreement.

“At the moment there are two countries yet to sign, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea but we are now hearing that they are really keen to go forward with the signing which means it will bring enormous benefits to member countries once the agreement kicks in.”

The meeting continues at the Grand Pacific Hotel and will conclude later today.