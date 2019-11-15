Home

News

MSG Director General to step down in April

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 12, 2020 4:35 pm
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Inia Seruiratu [Source: Fijian Government]

The Melanesian Spearhead Group has taken on the recommendation to advertise the Director General’s position.

This is after the current Director General Ambassador Amena Yauvoli announced that he would be stepping down from the position in April.

“I’m finishing off from the Melanesian Spearhead Group as director General from the 11th of April and they have given time lapse to appoint a new Director General to take over from me. They have agreed to advertise the post.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Inia Seruiratu highlighted the recommendation to advertise the position of Director General and acknowledged the outgoing Ambassador Yauvoli for his contribution.

“Fiji has contributed a lot to salvage the Secretariat. We are thankful and proud that the outgoing Director General Ambassador Amena Yauvoli did an excellent job in restructuring and revamping the MSG.”

Meanwhile the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat’s work programme and budget has been approved for 2020.

The approval of the budget will now enable the MSG to implement its work programme for the year.

