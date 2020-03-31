MSAF urges Ship Masters to adhere to advisory

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is advising all Ship Masters, Ship Owners and Ship Agents to take precautionary measures.

MSAF says stakeholders are required to take necessary precautions against Tropical Cyclone Harold to keep their ships and boats safe and any action taken must not pose undue risk to other ships within the sheltering area.

The Maritime Authority is urging Masters must listen to all marine weather bulletins and updates issued from the Fiji Meteorological Office.

