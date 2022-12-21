MSAF to monitor movement of passengers and crew

Ariel shot of Suva Port. [File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will be monitoring the movement of passengers and crew before departure and on arrival at all the local ports.

This will be done to ensure safety is not compromised at any time.

In an effort to maintain the highest level of safety, MSAF has increased manpower at busy ports in order to facilitate a swift flow of operations during the busy period.

Ship operators and owners are once again reminded of the need to ensure that the safety of passengers and crew is not taken lightly and that passengers travel in reasonable comfort.

The Authority will take the necessary steps to ensure that safety at sea is not compromised.

According to MSAF ship operators, owners and agents need to ensure that the number of passengers correlates to the figure that’s stated on the survey certificate.

Breaching the figure stated on the survey certificate may result in the detention of the vessel until it complies with the requirements stipulated in the Maritime Transport Act 2013.

The Authority says overloading of passengers can cause overcrowding, which affects the safety of all onboard.

Under the maritime laws, shipping companies or operators may face fines, detention of ships, the risk to the operator’s licenses, and further court action for breaches such as overloading.