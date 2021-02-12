MSAF extend seafarers’ certificates

The Maritime and Safety Authority has extended the duration of seafarers certain maritime documents to a period of six months.

Chief Executive, Simon Gravenall, says this only applies to seafarers onboard international vessels who are unable to return due to COVID-19 restrictions to revalidate.

Gravenall says this includes Standards of Training Certification, Watch Keeping Certificates and Medical Certificates.

He says this is also done after the advice from the International Maritime Organization.

Seafarers are further reminded that once they apply for re-validation of certificates, their new certificate will be renewed for a period of five years, effective from the date their original certificate expires.

The MSAF will be working with other Flag States to recognize their short courses for re-validation of certificates.