MSAF focuses on boosting service delivery

The Maritime Safety Authority continues to take positive steps in improving service delivery by re-designing its systems and processes.

An example of this is new uniforms for 26 enforcement officers of the Safety, Compliance and Response Department who are based at the 12 ports of call across the country.

Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya during the handing over urged the officers to be honest as well as transparent with their duties.

“The uniforms that they’ve been handed today, goes with the hope that it will assist you in carrying out your duties diligently and with pride. When you wear these uniforms, you’re not only improving the organization’s image and visibility on the ground, you’re ensuring MSAF’s brand is at the forefront and it resonates with what it stands for to the public.”

Koya says his Ministry is always available to provide advice and assistance to ensure the Authority is able to effectively and efficiently implement its strategies in line with the government’s overall vision.

“MSAF is also currently working with its stakeholders on areas of mutual cooperation for information and resource sharing aimed at improving services and implementation of key projects in the areas of oil spills, navigational aids upgrade and ships tracking system.”

Meanwhile, MSAF has also improved its process turnaround time for certain transactions from 237 days to 14 days.