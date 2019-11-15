MPs show up to FICAC Office

Opposition Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro has arrived at the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption office for questioning on an alleged breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

She was dropped off at the FICAC office in Suva after 9am.

It is alleged that Radrodro is part of a group of MPs who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

The only government MP under investigation is Vijendra Prakash.

Other opposition MPs are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Peceli Vosanibola.

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro who has also been named in the investigation had earlier welcomed the FICAC investigation.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and the necessary action will be taken.