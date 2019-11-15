MPs Radrodro and Prakash charged

Two Members of Parliament have been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and are expected in court this afternoon.

FBC News can confirm that FICAC has filed charges against Opposition MP Salote Radrodro and Government MP Vijendra Prakash.

The two are part of a group of MPs alleged to have claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to.

Prakash has already arrived at the Suva Magistrates Court while Radrodro is being brought in by FICAC.

It is alleged that these MPs breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Also called in to the FICAC office this morning were MPs Simione Rasova, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Peceli Vosanibola.

The matter came to light in May this year when Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua took the matter up to FICAC in relation to allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

FICAC had earlier confirmed receiving the complaint from the Parliament Secretary General.

FICAC officers conducted a search at the SODELPA Headquarters in July to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of the MPs in question.

FICAC has highlighted that a decision will be made once all relevant evidence are collected at necessary actions will be taken thereafter.