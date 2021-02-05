MPs have a huge level of influence in the community: AG

Fiji has taken a major step to protect children from prostitution and pornography in agreeing to ratify international conventions.

However, during debate in parliament, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum took a swipe at Opposition MP Lynda Tabua for her social media post where a girl was half naked and getting her medical examination done.

“Honorable Tabuya in the recent past had put up a post of a young girl who was naked from waist above getting some medical attention and put up a post of what a wonderful medical treatment she is getting. The Honorable Minister for Women had written to her about that particular post then honourable Tabuya actually pulled down the post.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya claims she had permission from the child’s parent and was trying to create awareness on Rheumatic Heart Disease.

“When the honourable minister reached out to me and we had discussed it personally it was then taken down after I spoke to the parent. So please you need to qualify what you state saying that it was my action because the concern was given by the parent for the picture to be put up.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says MPs have a huge level of influence in the community and need to be cautious about what they post.

Parliament voted to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography.