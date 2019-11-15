MPs arrive at FICAC office

At least four Opposition Members of Parliament have arrived at the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption this morning.

MP Peceli Vosanibola was the first to arrive at the FICAC office in Suva.

FBC News can also confirm that SODELPA MPs Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua have also arrived at FICAC.

It was earlier reported that at least seven out of nine Members of Parliament who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to are expected to be charged by FICAC.

These MPs have been interviewed by FICAC and are from the Opposition and with one from the Governments side.

It is alleged that these MPs breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

The matter came to light in May this year when Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua took the matter up to FICAC in relation to allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

The MPs who are yet to arrive at FICAC are FijiFirst Government MP Vijendra Prakash, SODELPA MP Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Niko Nawaikula and Aseri Radrodro.

FBC News understands that Aseri Radrodro is not amongst those who are likely to be charged.

FICAC had earlier confirmed receiving the complaint from the Parliament Secretary General.

FICAC officers conducted a search at the SODELPA Headquarters in July to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of the MPs in question.

FICAC has highlighted that a decision will be made once all relevant evidence are collected at necessary actions will be taken thereafter.



[SODELPA MP Simione Rasova is seen walking towards the FICAC building in Suva]