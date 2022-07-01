MP noted Tacirua as residential address: FICAC witness

Salote Radrodro

All Land Transport Authority car license holders are required by law to notify the authority if they change their residential address.

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro noted her address as Tacirua Heights in Suva and this is also recorded in the LTA database.

Margaret Raleqe, a complaints officer at LTA stated this in court today when she took the witness stand.

She said if customers fail to inform the LTA about their residential address change, then enforcement officers will book them for the incorrect information on the card.

Radrodro allegedly falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua.

She allegedly obtained $37,921.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Raleqe adds that the MP also noted Suva in her postal address.

The trial before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage has been adjourned to August 1st.