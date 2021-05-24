Home

MP Naiqamu investigated by Police

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 3, 2021 2:43 pm
Former Minister for Forestry, Osea Naiqamu. [File Photo]

Former Minister for Forestry, Osea Naiqamu was taken into the Lautoka Police Station today.

According to Police, Naiqamu is being investigated.

FBC News understands that a few allegations have been levelled against the Member of Parliament which includes corruption and an illegal attempt to take over the Fiji Pine Trust with a few others.

More details to follow.

