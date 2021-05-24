MP Mikaele Leawere’s comments in parliament are false and irresponsible: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji has urged politicians to be responsible and not spread incorrect news.

This is after Member of Parliament Mikaele Leawere falsely claimed that the Free Water initiative and Rainwater Harvesting System Programs were no longer active.

WAF Chief Operations Officer, Seru Soderberg says applications for the Free Water Initiative and Rainwater Harvesting System Program are still being accepted and processed and Fijians have been assured that assistance will be provided to all eligible applicants.

He says under the Free Water Initiative, 92,500 litres are provided free of charge annually for Fijians whose total household income is below $30,000 per year and 33,066 Fijian households are benefitting from the initiative as of the 31st of October.

Soderberg says such false information being spread in our national Parliament does grave injustice to the hundreds of our hardworking ground teams who sometimes work 24/7 to get water to needy Fijians.

He adds for the Rainwater Harvesting System program, water tanks are provided to Fijian households who face water shortages in rural areas and intermittent supply areas, provided they have constructed a good base and have a guttering system ready.

Soderberg urged everyone, including Members of Parliament, to check with WAF and verify such information before making these types of claims to avoid spreading misinformation and misleading Fijians.