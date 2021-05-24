Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

News

MP Mikaele Leawere’s comments in parliament are false and irresponsible: WAF

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 1, 2021 3:10 am

The Water Authority of Fiji has urged politicians to be responsible and not spread incorrect news.

This is after Member of Parliament Mikaele Leawere falsely claimed that the Free Water initiative and Rainwater Harvesting System Programs were no longer active.

WAF Chief Operations Officer, Seru Soderberg says applications for the Free Water Initiative and Rainwater Harvesting System Program are still being accepted and processed and Fijians have been assured that assistance will be provided to all eligible applicants.

Article continues after advertisement

He says under the Free Water Initiative, 92,500 litres are provided free of charge annually for Fijians whose total household income is below $30,000 per year and 33,066 Fijian households are benefitting from the initiative as of the 31st of October.

Soderberg says such false information being spread in our national Parliament does grave injustice to the hundreds of our hardworking ground teams who sometimes work 24/7 to get water to needy Fijians.

He adds for the Rainwater Harvesting System program, water tanks are provided to Fijian households who face water shortages in rural areas and intermittent supply areas, provided they have constructed a good base and have a guttering system ready.

Soderberg urged everyone, including Members of Parliament, to check with WAF and verify such information before making these types of claims to avoid spreading misinformation and misleading Fijians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.