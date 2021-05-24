Unauthorized trips may be drug runs

The Fiji Police Force is aware that unauthorized trips between islands may involve the movement of drugs.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho says they are aware of locations used by criminals elements and are working on counter measures.

“There are routes, traditional routes or maybe known routes that drugs move along, we’ve acquired new capabilities and that’s what we need to close up, those gaps where the landing sites of those coming in from the island needs to be interdicted.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says police have not shied away from other responsibilities to focus on its COVID-19 operations.

When asked about alleged breaches that led to the virus spreading in Kadavu, the Commissioner says that is part of the reason his team is on the island to investigate.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard