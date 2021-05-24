Home

Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|UN's COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|
News

Unauthorized trips may be drug runs

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 12:30 pm

The Fiji Police Force is aware that unauthorized trips between islands may involve the movement of drugs.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho says they are aware of locations used by criminals elements and are working on counter measures.

“There are routes, traditional routes or maybe known routes that drugs move along, we’ve acquired new capabilities and that’s what we need to close up, those gaps where the landing sites of those coming in from the island needs to be interdicted.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says police have not shied away from other responsibilities to focus on its COVID-19 operations.

When asked about alleged breaches that led to the virus spreading in Kadavu, the Commissioner says that is part of the reason his team is on the island to investigate.

