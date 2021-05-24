Home

Movies inject millions for Fiji in three months

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 7:30 am

Fiji’s film industry through its various productions over the past three months from overseas film-makers has injected an estimated $67.27 million into our economy.

Film Fiji Chief Executive, Ramiro Tenorio says 12 foreign productions mainly from the United States, New Zealand, and Australia have been filming in our country since the re-opening of international borders last December.

He adds the production work has also boosted Fiji’s economic activity and opened new employment opportunities to at least 316 Fijians.

He stresses that the industry is expecting an influx number of foreign productions over the next few months that will generate extra revenue.

 

“We have a tremendous response from the production and producers overseas since the reopening of the borders. We have major productions that are already back in the country. We have had all sort of productions, documentaries, commercials, reality television that is already in production and we expect continued growth towards the rest of the year.”

Tenorio also commended the swift response of Fiji’s COVID Risk Management taskforce and the Ministry of Trade and Commerce for the safe re-opening of our borders.

The industry since 2019 has contributed over $100 million to Fiji’s economy.

