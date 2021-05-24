Home

COVID-19
Movement of people puts pressure on water resources

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 1:00 pm
Addressing communities in Tailevu, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is enormous pressure on water resources due to the movement of people.

Addressing communities in Tailevu, Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged issues with water supply.

He adds people did not face water issues a few years ago, but with population growth, there is more demand on water resources.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Viria project which will be complete in about 12 months, will add an additional 40 million litres of water to the Central/Eastern Divisions.

“At the moment there is shutting of the valves in the evening and the opening of the valves and those things don’t take place you would in fact face water problems in the peak period so I would urge you and ask you to please bear with us.”

The Viria Water Project costs more than $250 million.

 

